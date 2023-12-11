Nearly 9,000 were without power Monday morning as heavy rain and strong winds batter eastern New England.

The majority of the outages are located on the South Shore, where wind gusts could reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour, potentially leading to additional outages.

National Grid said they have crews ready to respond to outages and additional crews to deploy throughout the storm.

A flood warning is in place for most of eastern Massachusetts until 7:30 a.m.

The MBTA cancelled all morning ferry service due to the storm.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

