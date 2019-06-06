Wet conditions posing problems for Vermont farmers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The wet weather is causing problems for Vermont farmers during the planting season.

WCAX-TV reports that the wet conditions make it hard to access fields with heavy equipment and crops may be losing nutrients.

Joshua Faulkner, a research assistant professor at the University of Vermont Extension, says struggling farmers are about three weeks behind.

He says crops are not in the ground and tillage is not completed because of the wet conditions. He says some of the spring vegetables may be late in getting picked this season.

Farmers may also be seeing anemic growth which happens when nitrogen does not get to the plants as well because of the wet conditions.

