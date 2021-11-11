Ten days, eleven when you count today. That’s the tally for consecutive dry days as we kick off the month of November. That stretch is good enough for 3rd place for most consecutive days this year with no rain. That stretch will end tomorrow with rain and wind on the way.

As mentioned, today is dry and a great November day! Maybe it seems a little cool compared to what we had earlier this week, but these are typical November temperatures. We’re starting off near or below freezing and we’ll climb to the mid 50s this afternoon.

Our next system is moving through the Midwest today and will bring the clouds back for Friday along with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds — especially on the coast.

The storm will arrive mid morning, which means most of us can probably get through the morning commute without any rain. Then the rain moves in by late morning and the winds will pick up in the afternoon as well. Plan on a wet evening commute.

The primary threat with this storm will be the heavy rain. Many towns are in line for about an inch of water. Many trees are still holding onto their leaves or just dropping them in southern New England. So clogged storm drains will prevent that water from running off which could lead to street flooding.

The heavy rain with the side effect of street flooding will be our main threat tomorrow though we’ll see some gusty winds as well. This will mainly be on the coast. Winds may gust to 40 or 45 mph there, which could lead to isolated power outages. To be clear, this is nowhere near the Nor’easter we had 2 weeks ago. There are currently NO wind warnings or advisories in effect.

The system is gone by Saturday and will make for MOSTLY dry weekend. There is a trailing trough of low pressure that will spark a few showers again Saturday evening/night. We’re talking like 8 or 9pm and overnight. But the daylight hours both Saturday and Sunday are dry.

The cold air will follow that little short wave trough so Sunday, while still sunny, will be much cooler than Saturday.