Wet season leads to road swallowing up cars in Freetown

FREETOWN, Mass. (WHDH) — Drivers are urged to be careful when traveling down one road in Freetown, where the wet season has resulted in cars sinking into the ground.

Wintry weather has left a road in the Freetown-Fall River State Forest too dangerous to drive on. Over the weekend, two cars got swallowed up by water on the road. Tow truck drivers said the road becomes almost swamp-like as vehicles sink in.

Police said the road is legal to travel on but cars not properly equipped for the wet season are advised to stay away. State forest officials added caution tape and barrels to the area.

