Wet weather, snow melt could lead to flood concerns in some areas

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Drenching rains are pooling up on Massachusetts streets and sidewalks unable to get to catchbasins that were covered up by last week’s snow.

In Methuen, the possibility for street flooding is high, according to Police Chief Joseph Solomon.

“Today and tomorrow the concern is street flooding,” Solomon said. “We have certain areas in town that usually flood but we are expecting that if the rain continues it will be flooding in bigger areas.”

Just over a week ago, some areas were being pounded with over two feet of snow.

With added rainfall, residents are scrambling to clear snow from their properties to make way for the rain.

“The water is designed to flow down the gutter line to go into the basin,” Solomon explained.

Officials say they are keeping their eyes on the forecast before the rain transitions back into snow by the Wednesday morning commute.

Police are urging drivers to use caution while out on the roads.

