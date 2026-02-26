FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - People across Fall River are still trapped under a blanket of snow. They’re forced to shovel their own streets.

“That was my front door, so it was like 2/3rds of the way up my front door the other day,” one Fall River resident said. “What do you even do? You shake your head and ‘go dear God, please don’t let me die doing this.'”

People say they’ve been shoveling for days. Some of their kids are still home from school. Appointments have been canceled. They still haven’t been able to go anywhere.

“Honestly, this has been crazy. We’ve been buried in here since Sunday night.”

“We had seven-foot drifts in our driveway, so to tackle that with a snowblower was impossible, so we had to spend hours, I want to say, tackling that,” Chaynne Santos said, who lives in Fall River.

Four days after the blizzard dumped more than 30 inches of snow in parts of the city, crews are still clearing the roads.

“This whole region, I think, was ground zero with the storm,” Governor Maura Healey said. “We were still seeing some snow in places, you know, even yesterday morning. So I think those things made it really, really intense and a storm that we just had not seen.”

With help from the National Guard, equipment from Connecticut and New York, and trucks from Worcester, officials say conditions should be back to normal soon.

Until then, people in neighborhoods continue to dig out, one driveway at a time.

“I was in high school, senior, the blizzard of ’78. This puts it to shame.”

