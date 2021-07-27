BOSTON (WHDH) - A local brewery and pub chain has served its last beers as it shuts down for good amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beerworks announced on its website that it has permanently closed its locations, which includes Boston, Salem, Lowell, Hingham and Framingham.

“Sad to say but we’ve brewed and served our last beers,” their website read. “We will miss you and the many years of fun we had.”

The company cited the coronavirus pandemic as one of the reasons for its permanent closure.

