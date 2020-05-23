‘We’ve done harm:’ Mass. doctor apologizes for visitor limits during pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local doctor is apologizing to people who have been unable to visit family members during the coronavirus, especially when patients have died while under visitor restrictions

Dr. Daniela Lamas, a critical care doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said in a video message that she knows it has been hard for families to not visit loved ones under policies designed to restrict the spread of the virus.

“I feel as though inadvertently and with the best of intentions, we’ve done harm,” Lamas said. “As we begin to ease on some restrictions and return to normality– it’s the goal to start bringing people back.”

