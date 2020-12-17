‘We’ve got a nor’easter!’: Mayor Walsh breaks out his shovel after major storm

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh was among the thousands of Boston residents who broke out their shovels to dig out from the more than a foot of snow that fell in the city.

Walsh shared a photo on Twitter that showed him hard at work clearing snow off his steps.

“Remember to shovel your sidewalks, curb ramps, and fire hydrants, take breaks if you need them, and lend your neighbors a helping hand,” Walsh wrote in the post.

Reporting from #Dorchester – we’ve got a nor’easter! ❄️⛄️ Remember to shovel your sidewalks, curb ramps and fire hydrants, take breaks if you need them, and lend your neighbors a helping hand. pic.twitter.com/SpVQq1LRS2 — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 17, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)