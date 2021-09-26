FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots fans said they were disappointed after the team’s 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday, dropping the team to 1-2, but still had hope for the rest of the season.

“We’ve got some work we’ve gotta do, we’ve got some work,” said Faith Wilson-Russo. “I need to have Mac Jones have the confidence and let him play.”

“I still think we’re above a 500 team. We’re gonna make the playoffs, whether it’s wild card or not,” said Dan Myrtle. “We just gotta give Mac more time.”

But that didn’t make the time on the field Sunday easy to watch.

“That was a full ‘Nobody showed up for 60 minutes today.’ That’s all I got,” said Alex Polanik.

