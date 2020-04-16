‘We’ve got to do better’: Candlelight vigil held for teenager shot, killed in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends and family of a teenager killed in Boston on Wednesday gathered together to remember her life.

Candles and flowers now cover the area along Topliff Street where17-year-old Alissa King was shot and killed in broad daylight.

“Alissa is not going to go home with her mother tonight and the days after this are going to get harder,” her aunt Jessica Lewis said.

Balloons were released in her memory after an 18-year-old Dorchester man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Anthony Kelley, is facing multiple charges, including murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

“He knew her, and he took her and we can never get her back,” Lewis said.

Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer were passed out to the crowd as the night filled with prayer.

“These communities are already hit hard by COVID-19,” Pastor Ricky Grant said. “So, violence in addition to that is unbelievable.”

King loved basketball and community members were asked to wear Nikes in her honor.

Lewis said she wanted to deliver a message to all who knew her niece.

“I feel like anyone that loves Alissa and loves her mother would have respect and understand, that we got to do better,” she said. “We got to do better as parents and we got to do better as a whole community.”

Kelley has been ordered held without bail.

