SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville’s Bantam Cider announced this week that they will be closing their doors for good following a challenging year brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the past 14 months have been like none before, we’ve made it to the other side thanks to a lot of hard work, humor and perspective. It’s also given us time to be reflective and think about our future opportunities both at Bantam and beyond,” the company said in a Facebook post. “After much thought, we have decided it’s the right time, in fact, the perfect time, for us to graciously say goodbye to Bantam Cider.”

Bantam also extended a heartfelt thanks to all of its employees and fans who visited their taproom over the years.

“We make this decision with great satisfaction knowing that for ten years we’ve had a memorable journey, only made possible by a truly great team of employees, brand ambassadors, suppliers, distributors, retail accounts and amazing fans who have visited our taproom and enjoyed our cider over the years,” Bantam added. “We accomplished what we set out to do, and more, and we’re now excited to explore a new chapter.”

In order to keep the business open, Bantam noted that it would have had to cut back on using only the “highest quality ingredients” to reduce expensive production costs — something that ownership was not willing to do.

“While this could be a savvy business decision, it just isn’t something we want to do, nor is it something we’re willing to hand off to someone else to do,” Bantam explained. “In fact, we believe it’s the kind of compromise that would kill what we’ve always considered the ethos of Bantam. And faced with this as an inevitable predicament, we’ve decided to retire Bantam Cider as it is today, something we’re proud of.”

Bantam says its final case products will be available in retail stores until it’s not longer available.

