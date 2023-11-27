Staff at the MSPCA-Angell are hoping to find a loving home soon for a special kitten living with a unique leg deformity.

Dubbed “Gumby” by officials, the MSPCA-Angell said the 11-week-old kitten arrived in their care from the SPCA of Texas earlier in November.

According to the org’s Lead Clinician of Community and Shelter Medicine, Dr. Rebecca Fellman, the kitten has severe deformities in both of his rear legs, but is still able to get around.

“We’ve never seen a cat quite like this,” Fellman said in a statement. “Both of Gumby’s back legs are severely deformed with muscle contracture that limits his joint mobility, but he still manages to get around—often on all fours.”

The animal shelter added that Gumby is not only able to walk, but also use a litterbox with his special condition.

“At this point, he isn’t developing any sores, and it looks like surgery may not significantly improve his mobility, so it doesn’t make sense to put him through what will be a painful process at this time,” Fellman stated.

The organization said it is looking for adopters who are “willing to take on the unique challenges that come with adopting a kitten with Gumby’s medical needs,” adding that those who consider taking in the 11-week-old kitten have a close relationship with their veterinarian.

“Gumby acts like a regular kitten,” said Erin Morey, MSPCA Boston Adoption Center clinic coordinator. “He loves attention and can be a little mischievous. It’s really remarkable how well he’s learned to function with his limb deformities. He doesn’t let anything get him down!”

Anyone who is interested in adopting Gumby can submit an inquiry via the MSPCA-Angell’s website at mspca.org/gumby.

