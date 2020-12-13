Weymouth 6th grader, UPS driver develop bond during pandemic

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A UPS delivery driver has formed a special bond with sixth grade student Lucas at the Abigail Adams school in Weymouth during the pandemic.

Lucas, who struggles with communication, began waving to UPS driver Matt Walsh from his classroom window and the two began striking up conversations.

“He would just stand on a chair as I held him. And just wave and try to get the UPS man’s attention. And once he did, it just kind of took off from there,” Lucas’s teach Nicole Ruprecht said.

Walsh was making deliveries to the school during the pandemic and every time he arrived to the middle school Lucas was there waving.

“I started with the beeping and then we got to talking and now we’re good friends,” Walsh said.

Ruprecht said a beautiful friendship blossomed.

Walsh visited the classroom even on days when Lucas was learning remotely so the two could talk over video chat.

Lucas’s love for trucks, trains and those who operate them, Ruprecht said, might be what drew Lucas to Walsh.

Walsh said he is just lucky to have a new friend.

“This can be a grueling job sometimes, so when I pull up and see him standing on the desk, waving out the window, it brings a smile,” he said.

