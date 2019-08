WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Hockey fans and players — including one Boston Bruin — cheered the re-opening of Connell Rink in Weymouth Saturday.

The town renovated the rink after taking it over, and Bruins player and Weymouth native Charlie Coyle was on hand to help celebrate.

The rink had formerly been run by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.

