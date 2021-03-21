WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Weymouth Health Department has sent a cheer training facility linked to a COVID-19 cluster a cease and desist order, which requires them to remain closed as they work to curb any further spread of the virus.

At least 37 participants of the cheer training facility, Cheer Sport Sharks New England, have tested positive for the coronavirus as of last Thursday, according to the health department.

Four of those participants are Weymouth residents, while the others are from Braintree, Rockland, Randolph, Quincy, Brookline, East Bridgewater, Hingham, Kingston, Marion, Franklin, Whitman, Dedham, and Easton.

The count does not include any positive family members or contacts as the health departments says this is still being investigated.

The health department has been working in collaboration with state agencies and other local health departments to investigate this COVID-19 cluster.

The health department says they are also working with the cheer training facility to “ensure there is no longer a public health risk associated with the spread of the COVID virus.”

