WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – More than a thousand people laced up their cleats in Weymouth Saturday, despite the rain, for a soccer tournament in honor of a fallen officer.

Mimi and Chuck Chesna are the parents of fallen Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna – a husband and father – who was killed in the line of duty nearly a month ago.

“The outpouring of love that we’ve had in the last four weeks has been absolutely phenomenal. We’ve never seen anything like it. We never expected it,” Mimi said.

Don Whitaker, the organizer of Saturday’s event, went to school with Michael.

Whitaker’s initial idea was to get 20 to 30 teams to participate, and be able to make a nice donation to the family.

He couldn’t believe the response he got – 75 teams from more than 20 communities participated in the tournament. Dozens more volunteered.

Organizers are now looking to make this fundraiser an annual event.

