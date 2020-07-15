WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Weymouth community is remembering a city police sergeant who was killed in the line of duty two years ago.

Sgt. Michael Chesna had responded to a call in the area of Burton Terrace when a suspect allegedly took Chesna’s gun and fatally shot him.

The suspect ran off and continued shooting, according to police. One of the bullets killed 77-year-old Vera Adams, who was inside her home at the time.

Emanuel Lopes has been charged in the deaths of Chesna and Adams.

Chesna, who spent six years with the Weymouth Police Department, is survived by his wife and two children.

