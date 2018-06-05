Weymouth doggy daycare has license suspended after dog found dead

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth dog daycare has lost its license to operate until further notice after police say a dog was found dead last week in a kennel.

Animal control officers responding on May 29 to K-9 Daycare at 400 Washington Street for a report of a deceased dog uncovered an array of violations.

The violations included failure to provide water, failure to provide a proper crate and failure to produce records, according to investigators.

The daycare’s suspension will remain in effect pending the outcome of an investigation, which includes a necropsy.

No additional details were immediately available.

