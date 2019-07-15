Weymouth gas station employee stuck, injured by car

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth gas station employee was struck and injured by a car Monday night.

A woman driving a Nissan SUV struck a man in his 50s at the Mobile Gas Station on Route 18 near the Middle Street intersection.

The man was transported to South Shore Hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The woman and her passengers remained at the scene.

Police are on scene investigating.

They say there is no sign of impairment.

In Weymouth… it’s feared a Mobil gas station employee was seriously injured in an accident at the pumps involving a Nissan SUV. A woman was driving with three younger women, perhaps her daughters, according to the station owner. pic.twitter.com/MVXSBDr4vm — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) July 16, 2019

