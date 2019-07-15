Weymouth gas station employee stuck, seriously injured by car

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth gas station employee was struck and injured by a car Monday night.

A woman driving a Nissan SUV struck a man in his 50s around 8 p.m. at the Mobile Gas Station on Route 18 near the Middle Street intersection.

The man was transported to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries.

The gas station’s owner confirmed that the man survived a vicious armed robbery last January.

“He got pistol whipped and he still came back to work like a week later and this is what he gets,” customer Richard Pike said.

Pike continued to say the victim is a family man and that he is praying for them all.

Weymouth police investigated the damage done to the right passenger side of the SUV.

The driver, a middle-aged woman, and her passengers remained at the scene and are cooperating with police.

An investigation is ongoing though officers say they have not found any evidence of impairment.

In Weymouth… it’s feared a Mobil gas station employee was seriously injured in an accident at the pumps involving a Nissan SUV. A woman was driving with three younger women, perhaps her daughters, according to the station owner. pic.twitter.com/MVXSBDr4vm — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) July 16, 2019

