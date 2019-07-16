Gas station worker ‘pistol-whipped’ during robbery hit by SUV months later in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth gas station employee who was struck and seriously injured by a car Monday night had been “pistol-whipped” during an armed robbery months earlier.

Officers responding to the Mobil on Route 18 around 8 p.m. found the worker seriously hurt after a Nissan SUV that had been parked by the pumps hit him, according to the gas station manager.

Witnesses say police interviewed a middle-aged woman who had been at the wheel, along with her two younger female passengers.

EMTs rushed the employee, described as a man in his mid-50s, to South Shore Hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

The victim’s friend, Eli Nassif, told 7NEWS that he thought it was an “innocent accident.”

“I think the lady is a customer of the station,” he continued.

The gas station owner confirmed that the worker was the same worker robbed at gunpoint in January.

Customer Richard Pike recalled that the employee “got pistol-whipped and he still came back to work like a week later.”

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been involved.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)