Weymouth High delayed by 3 hours after “unsubstantiated threat”

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth High School is delaying its school day by 3 hours Monday morning after what school officials call an “unsubstantiated threat.”

The school says the delay is so that police can have “additional time to investigate thoroughly.”

The school did not elaborate on the nature of the threat.

Officials say the school will open at 10:30 and that all bus routes will be delayed 3 hours.

In a statement, the school says the move was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

