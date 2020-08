WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth High School has canceled its 2020 graduation ceremony after coronavirus concerns.

School officials said a cluster of students from different schools gathered at a recent football camp, prompting the cancellation.

The graduation had been scheduled for Friday.

