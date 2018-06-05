Weymouth kennel has license suspended after dog found dead

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth dog daycare has lost its license to operate until further notice after police say a dog was found dead last week in a kennel.

Animal control officers responding on May 29 to K-9 Daycare at 400 Washington St. for a report of a deceased dog uncovered an array of violations.

The violations included failure to provide water, failure to provide a proper crate and failure to produce records, according to investigators.

One former customer told 7News that she stopped bringing her dog there because she noticed the documented issues almost immediately.

“When I went back there, I didn’t feel comfortable at all,” the woman said. “The room was more concrete with maybe a window.”

The daycare’s suspension will remain in effect pending the outcome of an investigation, which includes a necropsy.

Officials believe the dog passed away in its sleep.

In a post on social media, the daycare said it is cooperating with investigators so they can better “understand this tragic loss.”

