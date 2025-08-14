WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Kids in Weymouth gearing up for a sweet summer!

Weymouth Public Libraries are hosting a life-sized Candy Land game as a prize for their summer reading challenge.

In order to play in the game, kids had to complete their summer reading objectives.

“At the start of summer, kids could sign up for the summer reading program. They would get a little game board that they would fill out so every time they read 15 minutes a day, they would fill in a square, and at the end of the summer they’ll turn these in to play life size Candy Land,” said Library Director Amy Rosa.

The game features inflatable candy canes, gummy bears, and giant cupcakes!

More than 900 kids signed up to participate in the summer reading program.

Rosa says it was a great way to incentivize reading. “They’ve been coming in, showing us their progress, and entering the daily raffle prizes. And of course all of them have been looking into this space, waiting for this to happen.”

The game is on display at the Tufts Library. It will available for kids to play until Aug. 23.

