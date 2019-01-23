Weymouth magician accused of indecently assaulting children during magic classes

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth magician accused of indecently assaulting three children who attended his magic classes was arraigned on indecent assault and battery charges on Wednesday, authorities said.

David Hussey, 52, pleaded not guilty in Hingham District Court to two counts of indecent assault and battery and one count of indecent assault and battery under the age of 14 stemming from incidents that occurred at a home in Rockland in the early 2000s, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Hussey, who went by the stage name David Oliver, had his head partially covered with bandages when he appeared in court. 7News was told Hussey has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

Neighbors say he was very well-known in the area.

“This is really surprising. We really liked him. I have young kids here, (and) we never had any complaints,” said neighbor Fred Pollini. “It is what it is. We have to wait and see. It’s really shocking.”

