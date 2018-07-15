Weymouth man accused of killing officer, bystander set for arraignment

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Weymouth man accused of killing a veteran police officer and an innocent bystander while trying to flee the scene is expected to be arraigned on two counts of murder Monday, officials said.

Emanuel “Manny” Lopes was recovering from a gunshot wound at South Shore Hospital Sunday night, hours after authorities say he shot and killed Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna and an elderly woman who was struck by gunfire as he fired at officers while fleeing the scene.

Lopes is accused of hitting Chesna in the head with a rock before stealing his service weapon, shooting him multiple times in the head and chest with it and then firing into the woman’s home while running from police.

Lopes, who was shot in the leg by responding officers, is expected to be arraigned on two counts of murder Monday either at Quincy District Court or South Shore Hospital, depending on whether he’s medically able.

