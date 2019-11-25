Weymouth man accused of stabbing victim over social media dispute due in court

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth man accused of stabbing another man outside of a shopping plaza over a social media dispute is set to face a judge Monday, authorities said.

Mark Allsopp, 32, is slated to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, assault with intent to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of justice/interfering with a police investigation, and possession of a Class D substance.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 610 Middle St. just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday found a 41-year-old man suffering from a stab wound in the torso, Weymouth police said.

He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Allsopp, the suspected stabber, allegedly fled the scene but was soon located on Pine Ridge Road.

He was taken into custody and held on $25,000 bail pending his arraignment.

Police say Allsopp and the victim knew each other but did not disclose the nature of the alleged social media dispute.

