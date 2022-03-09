HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth man is facing charges after police say he stole thousands of dollars from an elderly veteran.

Gerald Blain, 45, was arraigned Tuesday in Hingham District Court on 11 counts of forgery, 11 counts of uttering, larceny over $1,200 by single scheme, larceny over $250 from a disabled person over the age of 60, and breaking and entering in the daytime, according to the Hingham Police Department.

In February, Hingham detectives launched an investigation into the theft of $3,850 from an elderly veteran after learning of an ongoing scheme where the victim’s checks were being fraudulently cashed, police said.

An investigation reportedly revealed that Blain had befriended the victim while at a local assisted living facility.

“Over time, the suspect observed where the victim kept their personal checks and also observed how the victim had a specific way of endorsing the checks,” police said in a news release.

Detectives armed with a warrant nabbed Blain at his Weymouth apartment on Tuesday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)