BOSTON (WHDH) - A Weymouth man has been arrested in connection with an assault that happened at North Station in October, according to MBTA transit police.

Wigberto Burgos, 35, was arrested in the area of Park Street on Friday on charges of assault and battery on a person over 60, transit police said.

Earlier this year, transit police released surveillance images of a suspect, later identified as Burgos, accused of assaulting a man on the northbound MBTA Orange Line platform at North Station around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, October 18.

Burgos was taken into custody on Friday while walking his Pitbull, Taz, after officers recognized him from the photographs.

Taz was turned over to the custody of animal control, according to transit police.

