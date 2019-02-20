Weymouth man arrested in connection with vicious South End beating faces judge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Weymouth man who was arrested Tuesday in connection with the vicious beating of a 22-year-old man in Boston’s South End earlier this month has been ordered held on $5,000 bail.

Michael Kenney, 40, turned himself over to Boston police just after 4 p.m. on a warrant out of Boston Municipal Court.

He was arraigned Wednesday morning on charges including assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery.

Officers responding to a report of a person screaming for help in the area of Harrison Avenue and Fay Street around 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 found a man lying on the ground in a semi-conscious state, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

His mother told 7News the beating left her son “minutes away from death.”

Officers spoke to witnesses on scene who provided a description of a group of three white male suspects who allegedly assaulted the victim and punched him multiple times before slamming him into the ground.

An immediate search of the area for the suspects proved unsuccessful.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)