WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth man was arrested Sunday in connection to a peeping Tom incident.

Police say they responded to the Woodstone Crossing apartment complex on Trotter Road after receiving reports of suspicious activity.

Police say upon arrival the suspect, identified as Hida Xhevahir, 48, was uncooperative and had his pants unzipped. He was found crouching near a window.

Following an investigation, Xhevahir was taken into custody.

Xhevahir is charged with lewd, wanton, and lascivious conduct as well as disorderly conduct.

Police say the arrest comes after a similar complaint was reported in the same area over the past week.

Residents in the area can report similar behavior by calling 781-335-1212.

