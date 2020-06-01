Weymouth man charged will killing his dog continues to be held without bail

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A hearing was held Monday for a Weymouth man accused of killing his family dog.

Shykeim Basden was charged over the phone with animal cruelty and malicious killing of an animal.

He will continue to be held without bail pending a second hearing set for June 9.

An officer will testify in the case at that hearing.

