HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 50-year-old Weymouth man was charged with vandalizing a Tesla parked in a Hingham parking lot.

The owner says he recently started activating the car’s onboard security video system due to a string of recent vandalism cases toward Tesla cars.

Police were able to use the video to identify the man allegedly responsible.

The man was charged with defacing property.

This is just the most recent act of vandalism against Tesla cars in the Boston area.

Several vehicles were spray painted outside of a showroom at the North Shore Mall in Peabody on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and is also charged with defacing property, as well as disturbing the peace.

Last month, the tires on three Cybertrucks were slashed at a Dedham dealership. The trucks were also spray painted.

Just a week prior, a Tesla charging station in Littleton was set on fire. Firefighters say seven chargers burned.

