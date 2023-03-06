WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth man has died while snorkeling off the coast of Florida.

A sheriff from the Florida Keys says the 61-year-old was in the ocean when he signaled for help on Saturday.

Rescuers performed CPR and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The man’s name has not been released.

A medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

