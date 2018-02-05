Weymouth man due in court after 3-year-old thrown from truck in crash

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) — A Weymouth man is due in court Monday after a crash in which 3-year-old child was thrown from the vehicle.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said 34-year-old Florian Roshi of Weymouth veered off the road, hit a guardrail then over-corrected; that’s when the 3-year-old flew out of the vehicle.

Officials say the 3-year-old was not restrained.

“Upon arriving to the scene, they saw a pick-up truck pulled up in the breakdown lane farther up and they found a 3-year-old laying in the roadway,” said Deputy Chief Richard Chase of the Weymouth Fire Department.

Officials said Roshi was driving under the influence of drugs; however, his former coworkers said he was a loving father to three children.

“Very caring guy; always rearranging his schedule around his kids,” said Denise Healey. “He was struggling, but it’s really hard to be a single dad. He was a sweet guy.”

The child was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police said an 8-year-old was also in the truck, but not hurt. State Police have not confirmed the relationship of the two children in the vehicle, but those who know the family say Roshi has a 3- and an 8-year-old child who were in the vehicle.

Firefighters added that this accident is a reminder of the importance of keeping children buckled up.

Roshi is being held at the Norwell State Police Barracks where he is facing a number of charges.

There is no update on the child’s condition.

