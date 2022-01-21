BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who authorities say played a role in scheme that used false identities to cheat a bank out of about $800,000 has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors said.

Judemario Josaphat, Jr., 26, of Weymouth, participated in and at times directed a scheme in which he and others used fraudulent identification documents, among other means, to withdraw money from customers’ accounts, according to a statement Friday from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

The funds were then deposited into other bank accounts opened in the names of fictitious businesses before being withdrawn, authorities said.

The scheme resulted in more than $800,000 in losses between December 2017 and February 2018, according to prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. He faces more than 30 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for May 4.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)