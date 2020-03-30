Weymouth man seriously injured in crash involving state police cruiser

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth man suffered serious injuries following a crash involving a state police cruiser in Braintree early Monday morning.

A preliminary investigation suggests a 2001 Nissan Maxima traveling on Route 3 southbound just south of exit 17 around 3:30 a.m. struck a guardrail and came to a rest in the left lane, according to state police.

At some point afterward, a cruiser hit the Maxima, state police added.

The driver of the Maxima, a 28-year-old man, was transported to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries. He remains hospitalized.

The 45-year-old trooper operating the cruiser was also taken to South Shore Hospital with a minor injury. He has since been treated and released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. State police say weather conditions, darkness, the color of the Maxima and its apparent lack of lights are being looked into as possible factors.

