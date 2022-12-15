BOSTON (WHDH) - Weymouth’s Edward Garrity scored a $1 million prize after playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game.

Garrity opted for a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), telling lottery officials he has plans to use some of the cash to buy a truck.

Officials said his winning ticket came by way of the Richdale Food Shops on South Street in Hingham, which will get a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

