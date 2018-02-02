WATCH: Weymouth middle school creates Patriots Super Bowl lip dub video

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Students at the Abigail Adams Middle School in Weymouth are preparing for Superbowl LII in a unique way.

The middle school students dressed in Patriots gear and created a lip dub video to celebrate New England going to the Super Bowl.

The video was created by the middle school’s film club.

The video has gone viral and was also shared by The Hall at Patriot Place.

Friday Mood: Weymouth's Abigail Adams Middle School is ready for #SuperBowl LII! 🙌🎉🏈 Full Video: https://t.co/hvfPX0Lgfq (via AAMS Film Club – Vimeo)#GoPats #NotDone pic.twitter.com/V8H0edboob — The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon (@TheHall) February 2, 2018

