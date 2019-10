WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who allegedly fled to Florida after killing his girlfriend in Weymouth two years ago was caught and brought back to Massachusetts, officials said.

Cornell Bell was tracked down in Florida last month and arraigned in court today.

He’s charged with killing Michele Clarke in Weymouth.

