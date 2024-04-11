WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Weymouth police officer is expected in court Tuesday in connection with a rough 2022 arrest during which he allegedly assaulted a man in custody by punching him multiple times without legal justification.

Justin Chappell, 43, was charged last week with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

According to the charging document, on July 2, 2022, Chappell allegedly punched the arrestee approximately 13 times with a closed fist without legal justification.

“Members of law enforcement take an oath to serve and protect with professionalism and integrity. Today’s court filings allege that Officer Chappell violated this solemn obligation. Our office will continue to hold accountable officers who deprive people of rights under color of law,” Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement.

The charge against Chappell carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000.

“It is hard to comprehend why Justin Chappell allegedly felt entitled to repeatedly beat a man in his custody, punching him in his face approximately 13 times,” Jodi Cohen of the FBI’s Boston Division said in a statement. “In doing so, we believe Officer Chappell violated this man’s civil rights and betrayed his sworn oath, his community, and colleagues.”

