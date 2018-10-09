Weymouth officials push for fallen officer’s wife to receive sergeant benefits, pension

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Weymouth is pushing for a change in support of Sergeant Michael Chesna, the officer killed in the line of duty in July.

Town officials are introducing a bill today that would pay Chesna’s widow a death benefit and pension based on the rank of a sergeant.

Chesna was promoted from officer to sergeant the day after he was killed.

The town’s retirement board will have to ultimately approve the bill.

Police say Chesna saw a man throwing rocks at a home; the man then threw rocks at Chesna and shot him several times.

Chesna, 42, was an Army veteran with a wife and two children.

