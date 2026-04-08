WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two dogs who were recently found dead in the city.

Police say the first dog was found on Sunday near Whitmans Pond. The small, white, terrier-type dog was found dead along the shoreline, near the gazebo on Middle Street. The dog was found with no signs of trauma, and they do not suspect suspicious activity.

A second dog was found on Monday on Lakeshore Drive. The medium sized, black and white Pitbull mix was found dead in a trash bag along Lakeshore Road neighborhood. Police that dog had no collar, tags, or microchips, and the circumstances around this dog’s death are considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (781) 660-3707 or email dking@weymouth.ma.us.

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