WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed Monday night by an SUV being driven by a Hull firefighter, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of 715 Bridge St. around 6 p.m. found 71-year-old William D. Fredette, of Brockton, on the ground and an SUV with visible front-end damage, according to the Weymouth Police Department.

Fredette was later pronounced dead.

The driver, who Hull Fire Chief Christopher Russo identified as Brian Snow, stayed at the scene and reportedly tried to assist the person he hit.

“I was informed tonight that a member of my department was involved in a fatal accident in the Town of Weymouth,” Russo said in a statement. “At this time, it has been confirmed that Firefighter-Paramedic Brian Snow was involved. He had remained on scene, and according to witness statements, FF-Paramedic Snow immediately went to the aid of the pedestrian struck.”

Snow is said to be cooperating with the Weymouth Police Department.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

