Weymouth police investigating act of vandalism at memorial for fallen Sgt. Michael Chesna

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Weymouth are investigating a possible act of vandalism at a memorial honoring the life of fallen Sgt. Michael Chesna, officials said.

The Weymouth Police Department says it received a report on Monday that stated Chesna’s memorial at King Oak Hill Park had possibly been vandalized.

Officers responding to the park around 11 a.m. observed an “unknown liquid substance” on the memorial, police said.

Weymouth DPW workers were able to quickly remove the substance and police say there is no permanent damage to the memorial.

The department has not yet determined what the substance was.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

