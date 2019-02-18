Weymouth police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by SUV driven by firefighter

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night by an SUV being driven by a Hull firefighter, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of 715 Bridge St. around 6 p.m. found one person on the ground and an SUV with visible front-end damage, according to the Weymouth Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead.

The driver, who Hull Fire Chief Christopher Russo identified as Brian Snow, stayed at the scene and tried to assist the person he had hit.

“I was informed tonight that a member of my department was involved in a fatal accident in the Town of Weymouth,” Russo said in a statement. “At this time it has been confirmed that Firefighter Paramedic Brian Snow was involved, he had remained on scene and according to witness statements, FF Paramedic Snow immediately went to the aid of the pedestrian struck.”

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

Weymouth Police are currently investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in the area of 715 Bridge St at 5:55 PM. The victim is not identified pending notification to the victim's family. The operator remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. — Weymouth Police (@WeymouthPD) February 19, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)