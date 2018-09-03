Weymouth police investigating after vandals damage several cars at Honda dealership

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – Weymouth police are investigating after about eight cars were damaged at a Honda dealership early Monday morning.

Officers responding to Ocean Honda around midnight found tires and rims stolen from cars in the back lot and glass on the ground from shattered windows.

The suspects left the jacks that they used to prop up the vehicles at the scene.

A K9 unit was called to the dealership but an immediate search of the area was not successful.

It’s unclear how many vandals were involved.

No additional details were available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)