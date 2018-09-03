Weymouth police launch investigation after cars damaged at Honda dealership

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth police are investigating after nearly a dozen cars were damaged at a Honda dealership.

Officers responding to Ocean Honda around midnight found tires and rims stolen from cars in the back lot.

The suspects left the jacks underneath some of the vehicles.

A few of the cars also had smashed windows.

A K9 unit arrived on the scene in search of suspects.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the larceny.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

